Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Summit Metro Park out of jail on signature bond

AKRON, Ohio — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Summit Metro Park in Akron is out of the Summit County Jail without having to pay a penny to be released on bond.

A magistrate at Akron Municipal Court set a signature bond, which allowed Issac Armour, 32, to leave the jail.

The latest development in the case has left the 33-year-old alleged victim feeling scared, angry and frustrated.

"I'm still I think a little numb from it all. It's a little scary to think that we're just out there living together," she told News 5.

The woman, an avid runner, came to a newer section of Cascade Valley Metro Park to enjoy the trials on Monday morning.

However, before her run she went into a bathroom. Moments after she exited, a stranger grabbed her from behind and pinned her arms to her side.

"We kind of started to struggle and I just started screaming as loud as I could," she said. "I was kind on my knees and he was on my back and I was able to use the SOS feature on my phone."

Three women, ages 64, 65, and 67, heard the cries for help and came to the victim's aid.

They called 911, and one of them hit the suspect over the head with a rock, police said.

On the 911 call, one of the good Samaritans told an operator, "We're getting a broom or we're getting a stick. We're going to beat the guy with a rock. You better hurry up."

The survivor said she will be forever grateful for the trio of women who helped her.

"I described them before. It was like seeing an angel," she said.

Police said Armour remained at the park and was arrested. He was charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition— felonies of the fourth degree— along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint and assault.

Multiple court officials told News 5 that the signature bond was set by Magistrate Sharon Dennis.

University of Akron Law Professor Michael Gentithes does not know the reasoning behind this specific signature bond, but he explained how the bonds work in general.

"It's also called a personal bond. It allows someone to be released based solely on their signature. An amount will be set that the individual would have to pay if they fail to show for future court dates," Gentithes said.

In Armour's case, court documents show he would have to pay $10,000 if he fails to show up for court.

Gentithes said it's not uncommon for signature bonds to be set for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies. However, he added that more serious cases involving physical violence do not typically obtain signature bonds.

"Different F-4's obviously carry a different emotional feel to them, so I could see why some people maybe would be surpised," he said.

The victim said it's worrisome that her alleged attacker was able to get out of jail on a signature bond so soon after what happened in the park.

"That is really, really hard to swallow," she said. "I worry other people. What's to stop him from doing it again?"

The woman felt it was also important to warn other women to be careful.

"I don't want this to instill so much fear in people that they wouldn't go to do things, but also like just be so aware. God forbid you find yourself in this situation, try to summon it in yourself as much as you can to just let your voice be heard."

News 5 left a message for Dennis to inquire about the signature bond, but we haven't heard back as of Thursday evening.