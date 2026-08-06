Man and girl shot on Cleveland Highway, rushed to the hospital

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man and a young girl to the hospital.

According to police, a 33-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were driving on southbound I-71 near Fulton Road when the occupants of another vehicle opened fire.

The girl was shot in the leg, and the man suffered a graze wound. They were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and are expected to recover.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

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