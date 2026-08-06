Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man and girl shot on Cleveland Highway, rushed to the hospital

Police are searching for suspects
Man and child shot
News 5
Man and child shot
Posted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man and a young girl to the hospital.
According to police, a 33-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were driving on southbound I-71 near Fulton Road when the occupants of another vehicle opened fire.
The girl was shot in the leg, and the man suffered a graze wound. They were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and are expected to recover.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.