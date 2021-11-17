Man arrested for fleeing scene of hit-skip crash involving Amish buggy in Ashland last month

ASHLAND, Ohio — A man from Mansfield was arrested by the Ashland County Sheriff's Office Wednesday for a hit-skip crash involving an Amish buggy on Oct. 27.

It happened around 8 p.m. on U.S. Route 42 between U.S. Route 250 and C.R. 1302.

Authorities said the buggy was heading south on 42 when it was hit by a vehicle that didn't stop and drove off.

The buggy's occupants, a 43-year-old man and an 8-year-old, were transported to a nearby hospital. They were both treated for minor injuries and released, authorities said. The horse also sustained minor injuries and received medical care.

Ashland County Pictures

The sheriff's office said it received a tip about the crash Wednesday morning. Deputies went to the man's place of work and questioned him. Following that, he was arrested and taken to the Ashland County Jail to await official charges.

"Sheriff Risner would like drivers to remain vigilant and drive with caution as we continue to keep buggy drivers safe on our roadways," the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: Vehicle flees scene after crash involving Amish buggy

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.