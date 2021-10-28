Vehicle flees scene after crash involving Amish buggy

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle that fled the scene following a crash with an Amish buggy Wednesday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. on U.S. Route 42 between U.S. Route 250 and C.R. 1302.

Authorities said the buggy was heading south on 42 when it was hit by a vehicle—possibly a red 1999-2005 Chevrolet Blazer or S10—that didn't stop and drove off.

The buggy's occupants, a 43-year-old man and an 8-year-old, were transported to a nearby hospital. They were both treated for minor injuries and released, authorities said. The horse also sustained minor injuries and received medical care.

Deputies are asking for the public's assistance locating the Chevrolet. It will have heavy front-end damage and possibly a damaged tire. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-289-3911. You can also email sheriff@ashlandcountysheriff.org. Tips can be anonymous.

