Man attacked by driver following two-car crash in Akron

AKRON — A 25-year-old man was attacked by another driver with a knife following a two-car crash in Akron Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Saxon Avenue.

According to the Akron Police Department, the 25-year-old was sideswiped by another car near 13th Street S.W. and National Avenue. Both cars then pulled over on Saxon Avenue.

That's when police say the other driver got out of his vehicle, an altercation ensued and he attacked the 25-year-old with a knife.

The 25-year-old was treated at the scene by EMS and then taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The assailant fled the scene prior to authorities arriving at the scene.

The assailant was described as a Black male in his 40s about 6 feet tall and weighing between 170 - 200 pounds. He had a slight beard and a mustache, police said. A clothing description or further specifics weren't provided.

The case remains under investigation.

