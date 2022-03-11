Man charged for shooting death of 29-year-old in Akron last month

AKRON, Ohio — Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man Thursday in Cleveland in connection with the homicide of Jeremy Butcher, 29, on Feb. 10 in Akron.

Butcher was fatally shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Yukon Avenue. A second victim, a 37-year-old man, was also injured in the shooting.

The suspect, Keith Soto, of Brook Park, is charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

Akron police say Soto was linked to the shooting as a person of interest early on.

"After gathering additional evidence that further linked Soto to the killing, investigators signed a warrant for his arrest," police said.

Akron detectives and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked down Soto in Cleveland and he was taken into custody without incident.

He's currently being held in Summit County Jail.

