Man charged in connection with 3 bodies found in Summit County did prison time for drug ring

Elias Gudino, the 58-year-old Copley man charged with aggravated murder after the bodies of three men were found in Summit County, was sentenced to 150 months in prison, followed by five years probation in 2009 after pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking charges, according to an article from News 5 media partner the Akron Beacon Journal.

RELATED: 58-year-old man arrested in connection with 3 bodies found in Summit County

According to the article, in 2009, federal agents had been investigating the "Elias Gudino Drug Trafficking Organization," court records said.

According to court records, investigators had information that Gudino had been trafficking drugs since the 1990s bringing shipments of cocaine into Akron.

Federal prison records show Gudino was released from prison in November 2017, but court records show he remained on probation at least through May 2022.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.