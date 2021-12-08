Man charged with murder for 28-year-old woman found dead in East Cleveland park

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland police announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the body of a woman found on a sidewalk in a park on Monday.

The suspect has been charged with murder, according to police.

On Monday, police responded to an area near Terrace Road and Hastings Avenue for a body that had been found by individuals walking their dog.

The body was later identified as Kalyn K. Moore, a 28-year-old woman from East Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death a homicide.

"We can only give our condolences to the Moore family. We hope to bring her family justice," East Cleveland police wrote in a Facebook post.

Court information for the suspect wasn't immediately available from East Cleveland Municipal Court.

The matter remains under investigation.

