East Cleveland police investigating body found in field; foul play suspected

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The East Cleveland Police Department is investigating and seeking the public's assistance after a body was found in a field Monday morning.

Around 9:28 a.m., officers were called to the area of Terrace Road and Hastings Avenue after a report of a body was called in.

Individuals walking their dog in a park area discovered the body in the field and called police.

Officers investigating believe foul play was involved and contacted the detective bureau, which is currently on the scene.

East Cleveland police are asking anyone with information or who may have heard something regarding the incident call police at 216-451-1234.

