Man connected to theater shooting in Massillon charged with murder

MASSILLON, Ohio — The man connected to a shooting that took place in a Massillon movie theater Friday night has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The incident happened Friday around 11 p.m. at the Great Escape Regal Theater off Cherry Road. Police responded to what they are calling a "targeted incident."

Massillon police body cam video shows the officers heading into the front lobby where they say the suspect, 20-year-old Corvon Thomas, used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot and kill 27-year-old Daron Davis as he was leaving the theater. Thomas also injured a bystander. He's expected to be OK.

"The suspect entered the movie theater and opened fire on the victim," said Lt. Nicholas Antoniades, Massillon police.

Police say that immediately after the shooting, Thomas left the theater but was taken into custody when he was spotted in the back of the Massillon Police Department parking lot.

"The suspect did flee from that scene. However, approximately 30 minutes later, the suspect did show up at the police department and turned himself in," said Antoniades.

During the incident, police say 75 to 100 people were in the building, and by 11:30 p.m., everyone was evacuated. The movie theater then closed for the night.

The news of the shooting left many in the Massillon community in shock, including Cia Neugebauer, who lives not far from the theater.

"We weren't aware until the next morning, but, like we have a membership at the rec center over there. So, like literally the next building over we're at every week," said Neugebauer.

She planned on bringing her kids to see a movie this summer, but now she's questioning whether she will.

"Every public space kind of feels unsafe now, but in particular, like you would think that lightning wouldn't strike twice. But now, like, I'm nervous about taking my daughter to that theater," said Neugebauer.

Steve Engeldinger often drives up from New Philadelphia to see films with his family. He was concerned once he heard the news but still plans to go to the theater.

"I feel not real safe, but we're going to go to the movie anyways," Engeldinger said. "It could happen anywhere, and that's the sad truth."

News 5 reached out to Regal for comment, but they did not respond. Monday, the theater was open. Police say they are still investigating the incident.

In addition to the murder charge, Thomas is also charged with felonious assault. Thomas's bond is set at $1,000,000. He is also ordered to have no contact with the victim, their families or Regal Cinemas.

