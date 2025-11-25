Man dies, another critically injured in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND — One man has died, and another was hospitalized Friday afternoon after a house fire, according to Cleveland fire and EMS officials.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3400 block of West 60th Street, just north of Denison Avenue, where they found fire in a stairway leading upstairs.

Cleveland Fire said on social media that an adult male was found on the second floor and taken to MetroHealth by Cleveland EMS.

He was later declared dead at the hospital.

Another man remains hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the blaze. Their condition remains unclear.

Cleveland Fire estimated the loss at about $25,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.