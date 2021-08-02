Man fatally shot at Cleveland gas station, police looking for shooter

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed July 31 at a gas station in Cleveland following an argument with another person, Cleveland police said Monday.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Marathon Gas Station in the 7200 block of Broadway Avenue.

According to police, the victim, who has not been identified, was involved in an argument with a woman inside the gas station. Another man then shot the victim multiple times.

The shooter and the woman left the scene in a car together.

No arrests have been made.

