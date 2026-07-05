Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-90 WB

A 55-year-old man is dead after being struck on Interstate 90 Friday night, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

At 11:22 p.m., police said the Second District received a call for an unresponsive man on I-90 by West 44th Street. Once officers arrived, they found the man outside of a car near the road.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead, police said.

According to Cleveland Police, initial details revealed the victim was stopped on the highway for an unknown reason. While outside of his car, another vehicle traveling on the highway reportedly struck the man.

The driver who hit the victim, a 46-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene. Charges are pending at this time, police said.

The Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.