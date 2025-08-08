Man found guilty in 2024 killing of Paige Calich in Akron

Denzel Pope, 20, was found guilty on Friday for the killing of 24-year-old Paige Calich in Akron last year, Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich announced.

The homicide happened in front of her home on Socrates Place on July 28, 2024. When the Akron Police Department arrived, they found her in a doorway, shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Denzel was found guilty on the following charges by a Summit County Jury:



Two counts of murder with a 3-year firearm specification – (an unclassified felony)

Two counts of felonious assault with a 3-Year firearm specification – (F2)

One count of having weapons while under disability – (F3).

“One week ago marked the one-year anniversary of Paige Calich’s tragic death. Nothing can bring Paige back, but I hope this conviction helps her family continue to heal," said Kolkovich. "Denzel Pope’s senseless cruelty has taken away a mother, a sister, and a daughter, and he cannot run from his crimes any longer.”

Pope is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15.

Corvette Pope, Denzel Pope's 26-year-old co-defendant and sister, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and one count of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.

Corevette Pope is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 11.