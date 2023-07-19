Man found guilty of murder for fatal shooting of 38-year-old Akron mother

A 39-year-old Akron man has been found guilty on eight charges, including two counts

of murder in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old mother on Dec. 31, 2022.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands found Christopher Mason guilty in a bench trial Tuesday, said officials.

Mason was found guilty on the following charges:

· Two counts of murder with gun specifications – Special felonies

· Two counts of attempted murder with gun specifications – Felonies of the 1st degree

· Two counts of felonious assault with gun specifications – Felonies of the 2nd degree

· Having a weapon under disability – A felony of the 3rd degree

· Endangering children with a gun specification

According to authorities, officers responded to the 1300 block of Brittain Road in Akron just before 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve after neighbors heard gunshots and called 911. Inside the apartment, police found Allison Dinkins unresponsive and her 5-year-old daughter injured. Both had been shot. Dinkins died from her injuries.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She later survived.

Mason was arrested at a home in the 200 block of E. Miller Avenue by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday on Jan. 3.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.

