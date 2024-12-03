Man found in Lake Erie in Bay Village identified

The body found on the Lake Erie waterfront in Bay Village on Monday has been identified as 62-year-old James Boehm, according to the Rocky River Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Bay Village police were dispatched to the waterfront for a report of possible human remains in Lake Erie, police said. Upon arrival, police located Boehm's body, the identity of which was announced on Tuesday.

Boehm was reported missing in early October after friends had not heard from him, police said.

He was known to be an outdoorsman who liked to swim, and after he was reported missing, items belonging to Boehm, such as clothing, keys and a library card, were found in a park on the shore of Lake Erie in Rocky River, police said.

A search of Lake Erie and the shoreline in the area where his belongings were found was inconclusive, Rocky River police said. Detectives also investigated his disappearance.

Police say there is no evidence of any crime associated with Boehm's disappearance or death.