Man gets suspended jail sentence in connection with Ethan Liming case

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Prosecutor's Office has announced that Donovan Jones, who was arrested following the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming near the I PROMISE school in Akron earlier this year, was sentenced Wednesday on two misdemeanor assault charges.

The defendant, Donovan Jones, pleaded no contest to the charges in Judge Tammy O'Brien's courtroom Wednesday. The charges stem from the assaults on two of Ethan's friends, according to authorities.

The judge sentenced Jones to 180 days in jail but suspended the sentence.

Prosecutors said Jones was not indicted by a grand jury for Ethan's death.

Ethan was killed on June 2 following a fight near the school.

According to authorities, Ethan was with a group of friends and at least one of them fired a toy gun— a SplatRBall Water Bead Blaster—at several people who were playing basketball on the courts.

Authorities said that led to a fight and Ethan was repeatedly punched and kicked. He died at the scene.

An investigation later resulted in the arrests of Jones, Tyler Stafford and Deshawn Stafford.

