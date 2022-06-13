3 arrested in connection with beating death of Ethan Liming held on $1 million bond each

AKRON, Ohiio — The three suspects arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, a 17-year-old at Firestone Community Learning Center who was beaten to death near the I PROMISE School in Akron, were arraigned on murder and felonious assault charges Monday.

Deshawn Stafford, 20, Tyler Stafford, 19 and Donovan Jones, 21, were arrested Saturday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service at a home in Akron.

All three suspects pleaded not guilty and are being held on a $1 million bond with 10% due, with GPS monitoring if bail is posted.

On Sunday, Liming's parents told News 5 they did not want to comment on the arrests, instead of focusing their energy on the future of their son's memory.

"He had a dream of being a lawyer and so we’re setting up a scholarship through Akron Public Schools and will go to an Akron senior from Firestone who has collegiate dreams to help them with their goals," Bill Liming said.

To donate to the scholarship, you're asked to submit any donation to the Ethan Liming Memorial Scholarship c/o Akron Public Schools, 10 N Main St, Akron, OH 44308, 330-761-2851.

