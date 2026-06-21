Man in critical condition after being shot in chest near E. 93rd and Kinsman

CLEVELAND — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Cleveland EMS.
The shooting happened on East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.
EMS said they transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.
News 5 crews were on the scene and captured the aftermath of the incident.
Cleveland Police officers were on the scene.
We are working to learn more information.
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