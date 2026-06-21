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Man in critical condition after being shot in chest near E. 93rd and Kinsman

Shooting on E. 93rd St.
Ian Wrenn | News 5 Cleveland
Shooting on E. 93rd St.
Posted

CLEVELAND — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting happened on East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.

EMS said they transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

News 5 crews were on the scene and captured the aftermath of the incident.

Shooting on E. 93rd St.
Shooting on E. 93rd St.

Cleveland Police officers were on the scene.

Shooting on E. 93rd St.

We are working to learn more information.

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