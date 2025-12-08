Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man in custody after making threats at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLEVELAND — A man who was experiencing a mental health crisis was taken into custody Sunday evening for allegedly making threats at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the airport, the Summit County Sheriff's Office tipped off Cleveland Police about a "credible concern" involving the man at the airport. Cleveland officers located the man on an escalator to the ticketing level.

The airport said that the man wasn't armed, but police found a loaded gun in his vehicle. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the FBI assisted with the situation.

