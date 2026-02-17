Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man in custody for allegedly stabbing woman in front of Jackson Township business, leading police on chase

A 44-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the parking lot of a Jackson Township business, led police on a chase and then crashed his vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the Jackson Township Police Department, officers responded to the 5100 block of Dressler Road NW just before 8 a.m. for a woman who had been assaulted in the parking lot of a local business and was bleeding from her face.

When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. Paramedics transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

Authorities issued a statewide alert for the suspect, who was taken into custody after crashing a vehicle following a chase with officers and taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said no motive for the stabbing has been determined, but it appears the suspect and the woman are in a relationship.

The department said it's seeking charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

