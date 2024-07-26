Man in jail awaiting trial for officer's death stopped by guards after trying to run out of cell

One day after his bond was revoked, we learned that the man charged with killing Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter and his own grandmother was involved in a jail altercation.

According to Cuyahoga County, a jail guard opened De'Lawnte Hardy's cell Saturday night to let him take a shower.

That's when Hardy ran out of his cell.

Officials say guards quickly stopped him, and there was a brief struggle and pepper spray was used on him.

Hardy was treated and returned to his cell.

One guard was injured in the fight.

No further information has been released.

