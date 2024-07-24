WATCH: Pre-trial hearing to be held for man accused of allegedly killing officer Jamieson Ritter

A pre-trial hearing will be held Wednesday morning for De'Lawnte Hardy, the man accused of allegedly killing Cleveland police officer Jamieson Ritter.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. but has been delayed.

It is expected to start sometime between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

According to court records, the state will be attempting to get his bond revoked.

As of now, it is set for $10 million.

Hardy has been charged with aggravated murder for the death of his grandmother, Beatrice Porter, in Garfield Heights and Ritter in Cleveland.

In court, prosecutors said Hardy stole a gun from Porter and shot her in the face. Porter's husband found her lying in a pool of her own blood.

Porter was on life support for days before dying from her injuries, authorities said.

On the Fourth of July, around 1:30 a.m., Cleveland Police officers, including Officer Ritter, were near East 80th Street and Wade Park, looking for Hardy, who was wanted for the felonious assault of Porter, authorities said.

Ritter found Hardy as he was exiting a home, and Hardy tried to flee from police on a bike before opening fire and fatally shooting Ritter, authorities said.

According to the prosecutors, when Hardy was fleeing from the scene, he had two swords in one hand and the same gun he stole from his grandmother.

Hardy was taken into custody shortly after, authorities said.

