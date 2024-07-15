8:30 AM: Man accused of allegedly killing officer Jamieson Ritter to appear in court

De'Lawnte Hardy, the man accused of allegedly killing Cleveland police officer Jamieson Ritter and his grandmother, will appear in court Monday morning.

Hardy has been charged with aggravated murder for the death of his grandmother, Beatrice Porter, in Garfield Heights and Ritter in Cleveland.

Hardy is facing aggravated murder charges in Cleveland for Ritter's death and was arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court earlier this month; he's accused of fatally shooting Ritter on the Fourth of July when several officers went to a home on East 80th Street to pick up Hardy on a felony warrant issued by Garfield Heights police for Hardy's arrest.

In court, prosecutors said Hardy stole a gun from Porter and shot her in the face. Porter's husband found her lying in a pool of her own blood.

Porter was on life support for days before dying from her injuries, authorities said.

On the Fourth of July, around 1:30 a.m., Cleveland Police officers, including Officer Ritter, were near East 80th Street and Wade Park, looking for Hardy, who was wanted for the felonious assault of Porter, authorities said.

Ritter found Hardy as he was exiting a home, and Hardy tried to flee from police on a bike before opening fire and fatally shooting Ritter, authorities said.

Hardy was taken into custody shortly after, authorities said.

