Police: Man who was in ‘strained relationship’ with woman found dead in landfill charged with her murder

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The woman’s body that was found in a landfill in Geneva on Friday has been identified as a 50-year-old North Royalton resident, and North Royalton police revealed that the man suspected of killing her and dumping her body was arrested in her vehicle the same day.

During the mid-morning of Friday, June 25, North Royalton officers responded to Royal Oaks apartment for a welfare check on Cari Smith, who had not reported to work as usual, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

“Suspicious activity was noted at the scene consistent with an abduction,” police said. An investigation at the apartment began, with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisting. Smith’s vehicle was missing from her garage, and with the help of the vehicle’s OnStar, it was located in Geauga County.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office then assisted by stopping Smith’s vehicle and arrested the driver, 50-year-old Richard Muncie of Parma, police said. Smith’s body was not found in the vehicle, but discovered later at a Waste Management landfill in Geneva Township, in Ashtabula County.

“Discoveries in the vehicle were also consistent with the body having been transported from North Royalton to Fairport Harbor, by the subject in the victim's vehicle, where it appeared the body was initially dumped before being taken to the landfill,” police said. “It also appeared that the victim likely was killed in her home and all facets of the death had occurred on this day.”

North Royalton police said that it appeared the victim was killed by blunt force, based on initial observations.

The investigation revealed that Smith and Muncie knew each other, but they were not living together.

“Recent complaints and reports had suggested a strained relationship,” North Royalton police said.

Muncie has been charged with murder and is currently under arrest at the North Royalton Police Department. An initial hearing has been scheduled through Parma Municipal Court.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and North Royalton police are working together on this case, along with assistance from other agencies, including the sheriff’s office of Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the medical examiner’s offices of Ashtabula and Cuyahoga counties.