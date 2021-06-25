Watch
Body found at Waste Management landfill in Ashtabula County, sheriff says

items.[0].image.alt
Gary Abrahamsen.
Authorities investigating after body found in a landfill in Geneva Township.
thumbnail_IMG_1434.jpeg
thumbnail_IMG_1433.jpeg
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 14:08:16-04

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A body was found in a landfill in Ashtabula County Friday, according to the Star Beacon.

thumbnail_IMG_1435.jpeg
Authorities investigating after body found in a landfill in Geneva Township.

The body was found at the Waste Management landfill off Tuttle Road in Geneva Township, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi told the Star Beacon.

thumbnail_IMG_1432.jpeg
Authorities investigating after body found in a landfill in Geneva Township.

This story is developing and News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
