Body found at Waste Management landfill in Ashtabula County, sheriff says

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A body was found in a landfill in Ashtabula County Friday, according to the Star Beacon.

Gary Abrahamsen.

The body was found at the Waste Management landfill off Tuttle Road in Geneva Township, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi told the Star Beacon.

This story is developing and News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

