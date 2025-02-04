Man indicted for allegedly killing up-and-coming rapper from Cleveland

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old man accused of killing Carlos Banks, an up-and-coming Cleveland rapper known as KashBankx.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, Devon Jones, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of felonious assault, robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, abduction and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Banks was shot and killed last December inside his Slavic Village apartment.

A police report said officers were initially called to investigate shots fired inside 5115 The Rising Apartments on Broadway Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the prosecutor's office, Jones and some other unknown individuals planned to rob Banks at his home. They allegedly gained entry to the apartment after kidnapping a 30-year-old woman who let them inside. After entering, "they approached Carlos Banks, robbed him, shot him multiple times, and then fled the scene."

Jones was later identified as a suspect and tracked down by the U.S. Marshals Service in Western Pennsylvania. He was arrested on Jan. 16.

Banks had hundreds of thousands of social media followers and recently released a new album.

