Man indicted for death of former broadcast journalist Bill Safos

A man was indicted Wednesday on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide- a third-degree felony- for a crash that resulted in the death of former broadcast journalist Vasilios "Bill" Safos, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the City of Lakewood, the driver, Zachary Saliba, was initially charged with aggravated vehicular homicide back in January.

What happened?

Safos was walking at the intersection of Hilliard Road and Madison Avenue when the crash occurred.

In a press release, the city said, "Saliba was operating his vehicle recklessly at the time he struck Safos. Video evidence shows Saliba committing aggressive traffic offenses just prior to hitting Safos."

Saliba was charged in Lakewood Municipal Court, and his case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Lakewood Police Chief Kevin Fischer said Safos was a longtime resident of the city "who spent his career as a beloved local broadcast journalist." Safos worked at WOIO and WKYC.

Family reaction

Safos' family hoped for answers about the moments leading up to his death.

Neighbors said they’ve been raising safety concerns about the stretch of road for years. In a lawsuit filed on behalf of Safos’ family, attorneys place the blame on the driver over the street design.