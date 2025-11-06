Man killed, grandmother injured during Maple Heights home invasion

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was killed and his grandmother was injured during a home invasion robbery in Maple Heights Wednesday night.

According to Maple Heights Police, officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a home on Libby Rd., near Northfield Rd., for reports of a woman shot in the hand. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man and his 69-year-old grandmother with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Southpointe Hospital and died from his injuries. The woman was shot in the arm and leg and taken to Metro Health Medical Center. Police said her condition is stable.

Investigators said the family was inside their home when three masked men entered and demanded money and drugs before shooting. They don’t think it was a random incident.

Police believe one of the suspects was also shot during the confrontation. All three men left on foot before officers arrived.

“My cousin was home at the time. She just told me she heard the gunshots and the commotion and stuff like that,” said neighbor Antonio Moore.

He told News 5 he was walking home from work shortly after the shooting when he encountered officers searching the yards in his neighborhood.

“It was kind of scary just because it was so close to home and you don’t know if they got away or not,” Moore said.

Police said they recovered blood drops and drug evidence at the scene. They’re still looking for the suspects involved in the shooting and home invasion.

Maple Heights Police is investigating the case, with assistance from the Ohio BCI.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or at www.25crime.com .