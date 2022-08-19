Watch Now
Man killed in fiery crash on I-90 near West 41st Street

3 others taken to hospital
One person is dead and three others were hospitalized after a fiery crash that left two cars damaged on I-90 near West 41st Street early Friday morning.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 09:35:27-04

CLEVELAND — One person is dead and three others were hospitalized after a fiery crash that left two cars damaged on I-90 near West 41st Street early Friday morning.

Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, EMS officials said. News 5 was told the driver was ejected.

News 5’s overnight news tracker captured video of a car torn in half and on fire near the median on westbound lanes of I-90 at around 2:30 a.m.

EMS confirmed a 30-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, and a 46-year-old male were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

News 5 was told by officials that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

