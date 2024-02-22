Man killed, woman injured, suspect arrested for murder after assault with firearm, Elyria Police say

On Wednesday night, two people were assaulted in Elyria, one of whom sustained fatal injuries, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Around 11 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Augdon Avenue regarding an assault involving a firearm, authorities said.

Upon arrival, they found a man inside of a home with fatal injuries and a woman with a minor injury, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene.

As a result of a preliminary investigation, a 20-year-old man was located and arrested on Thursday, police said.

According to authorities, the man has been charged with the following:



One count of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of having weapons while under disability

One count of domestic violence

He has been transported to the Lorain County Jail, where he will be held without bond, police said.