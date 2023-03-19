Man rescues elderly neighbor from house fire on W. 44th St.

CLEVELAND — According to the Cleveland Fire Department, Doug DaRose noticed his neighbor's house was on fire in the 1800 block of W. 44th Street when he sprung into action and assisted the elderly man out of the home.

DaRose grabbed a ladder from his garage and put it up to the neighbor's second-floor window helping the man out of the house and saving his life, according to Cleveland Fire.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

