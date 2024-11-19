Watch Now
Man sentenced for murder of Akron drive-thru worker

Ahmad Alibrahim, 21, shot to death after refusing to accept bloody money
Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland
Da’Quan Isaac
AKRON, Ohio — A man who killed an Akron drive-thru worker with a rifle pleaded guilty to murder and felonious assault and learned his punishment Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Joy Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced Da'Quan Isaac, 27, to 18 years to life in prison for killing 21-year-old Ahmad Alibrahim.

Family members told News 5 that Alibrahim was kind and caring. He loved soccer and was engaged at the time of the murder.

The victim worked at Borders Drive Thru on South Arlington Street. The deadly shooting at the business happened in December 2023.

According to police, Isaac walked up to the window of the carryout to buy a single Black and Mild cigar when a dispute broke out over the condition of the money Isaac was trying to give the clerk.

Police said the money had blood on it, and Alibrahim refused to take it.

Following a brief argument, Isaac fired shots through the drive-through window, striking Alibrahim in the neck. He died at the scene.

