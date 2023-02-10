Man suspected of shooting, killing 13-year-old in Bedford arrested in Georgia with help from US Marshals

A man suspected of shooting two teenage boys and killing one of them, a 13-year-old, on Jan. 29 in Bedford was located and arrested in Martinez, Georgia on Feb. 9, according to Bedford Police.

A collaborative effort between the Bedford Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department led to the suspect being identified, officials said.

On the evening of Jan. 29, Bedford Police arrived at Corkhill Road and Lee Road South to learn that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old had been shot and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police. The 13-year-old died from his injuries.

Georgia officials are in the beginning stages of the extradition process and anticipate providing more details on Monday.

RELATED: 13-year-old shot and killed in Bedford, 15-year-old injured

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.