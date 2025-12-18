Man thanks firefighters, medics and doctors who saved him from heart attack

CLEVELAND — Firefighters are lifesavers— and not just when something is on fire.

George Murphy, a man who was saved by Cleveland firefighters, paramedics and doctors at Metro Hospital after having a heart attack at a downtown restaurant in Cleveland, had a chance to say thank you on Wednesday.

"I am here this morning because of it was a Christmas miracle," Murphy said.

Murphy was eating dinner with his family back in October when he had a heart attack. Someone started CPR and 911 was called.

Cleveland firefighters were the first to arrive and took over CPR, then shocked his heart and gave him cardiac drugs until paramedics arrived. They continued caring for Murphy and then took him to Metro Hospital.

"From what I've been told by the doctors, the odds were not in my favor. But I am here solely because of the skill, the training, the abilities of these men and women," Murphy said.

He said he died in the restaurant that day, and it was the firefighters, medics and doctors who brought him back to life.

He also said he thanks God every morning for them.