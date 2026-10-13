Man wanted for aggravated robbery dies after 4-hour standoff on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals confirmed a suspect wanted by Cleveland police for aggravated robbery took his own life after an intense standoff on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, led by U.S. Marshals, tried to arrest 20-year-old Ke’yon Sanchez Moore at a home on East 120th Street near Rexford.

The house was surrounded by SWAT team members, robots, and drones for several hours.

At one point, someone tossed a piece of cardboard at a drone hovering outside the third-floor windows.

Authorities say Moore fired several rounds at police robots and officers at least two separate times.

The standoff drew a crowd of neighbors who stood and watched with cell phones recording.

“I was getting ready to take my trash out,” neighbor Ja’sha Bouie said.

Bouie was among the first neighbors to see it start and hopped in her car to check things out.

At one point, you could hear popping noises as police fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at the upstairs windows, shattering the glass.

Negotiators tried to get Moore to surrender, and at one point they put Moore’s mother over a loudspeaker.

“We have a message from your mom. Listen up, she wanted you to hear this, Ke'yon,” police said.

But after more than four hours, U.S. Marshals say another gunshot came from inside the home, and Moore died by suicide.

“Yeah, it’s sad, I have to pray for the family of both sides,” Bouie said.