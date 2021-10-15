Man wanted for setting fire to Frank Q. Jackson's car arrested in Texas

RICHMOND, Texas — U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday night who was wanted for setting a car belonging to Frank Q. Jackson on fire that was connected to a homicide investigation from two years ago.

The suspect, James Greathouse, 29, was taken into custody at an apartment complex parking lot in the 19400 block of West Belford Street in Richmond, Texas, authorities said.

Greathouse is charged with felony arson, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

"It is alleged by police that James Greathouse set a vehicle on fire a few days after it was seen fleeing the scene of Antonio Parra’s murder in 2019," the marshals said.

Parra was shot and killed on Aug. 28 near West 51st Street and Clark Avenue.

According to prosecutors, a witness saw one of the men involved in the homicide get into a car and leave the scene of the crime. Investigators say that license plate came back to a car owned by Frank Q. Jackson.

On the night of the homicide, Cleveland police went to the mayor’s home that he shared with his grandson. Police said the car’s owner was there, but the car was not.

Two days later, Cleveland firefighters found a car on fire behind an abandoned church in the 9200 block of Holton Avenue. Police could not find license plates on the burned-out vehicle but did find a Volkswagen emblem nearby. The car was towed, and the city’s Vehicle Impound Unit confirmed the VIN.

According to a fire department report, the car's registration matched the license plate of the car police were looking for after Parra’s homicide. The report listed the cause of the car fire as “intentional.”

Police didn't say how Greathouse was identified as the arson suspect.

Jackson was shot and killed in September. No arrests have been made in connection to his murder.

