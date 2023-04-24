Man who allegedly lobbed Molotov cocktail at Community Church of Chesterland indicted by federal grand jury

A man accused of firebombing a church in Geauga County last month with Molotov cocktails has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

According to U.S. District Court records, the defendant, Aimenn D. Penny, has been charged with the following:



One count of obstruction of persons in the free exercise of religious beliefs

Two counts of arson

One count of possessing a destructive device

Penny is accused of going to the Community Church of Chesterland on March 25 and lobbing Molotov cocktails at the building in an attempt to burn it to the ground, authorities said.

The church had previously announced plans to host a "Drag Queen Story Time" event.

A Molotov cocktail damaged one of the church's signs and left scorch marks on the building's exterior. The church was unoccupied at the time of the attack, and no one was injured.

