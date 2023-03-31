Alliance man facing federal charges for firebombing church in Chesterland, authorities say

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced charges against a 20-year-old man from Alliance for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to try and burn a Chesterland church to the ground.

According to authorities, Aimenn D. Penny has been charged with arson and possession of a destructive device. He was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Cleveland Division of the FBI and the Chester Township Police Department.

Penny is accused of going to the Community Church of Chesterland on March 25 and lobbing Molotov cocktails at the building in an attempt to burn it to the ground, authorities said.

A Molotov cocktail damaged one of the church's signs and left scorch marks on the building's exterior. The church was unoccupied at the time of the attack, and no one was injured.

The Church had previously announced plans to host a "Drag Queen Story Time" event on Saturday— something the Chester Township Police Department has since advised against due to threats of potential violence. The church said it would move forward with the event as it is "confident" in its security plan.

News 5 has reached out to the DOJ to determine if Penny has connections to any hate groups. The DOJ said he is affiliated with "White Lives Matter Ohio."

When asked whether the incident will be charged as a hate crime, DOJ representatives said they cannot comment on the investigation.

If convicted of the charges, Penny could get up to 20 years in prison for using explosive materials and up to 10 years for possessing a destructive device.

“Violence and destruction are never an acceptable way to express a disagreement with a particular viewpoint,” said Michelle M. Baeppler, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. “While, as Americans, we enjoy the right to disagree, doing so peacefully is the only appropriate option. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio remains committed to protecting the rights of all citizens to express their viewpoints peacefully.”

The National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section will be prosecuting the case in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

