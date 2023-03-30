Chesterland Township Police ask church to cancel 'Drag Queen Story Time'

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — The Chesterland Township Police Department is asking the Community Church of Chesterland to cancel its "Drag Queen Story Time," which is scheduled for this weekend, in order to "protect all involved, the children attending, and the residents of Chester Township." Police say they are concerned about "potential violence."

Police say the recommendation is based on intelligence it has gathered, as well as information provided by the event's organizer.

The recommendation to cancel comes after the church was vandalized by Molotov cocktails over the weekend.

Church planning to host 'Drag Queen Story Hour' vandalized

Police were called to the Community Church of Chesterland around 1 p.m. Saturday for reported arson.

The church was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The department posted the following letter on Facebook Thursday: