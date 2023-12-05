Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man who allegedly traveled from Arizona to Kent to kill woman arrested in Texas, police say

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
File: Handcuffs and a key
Handcuffs
Posted at 5:33 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 17:33:37-05

A 44-year-old man wanted for shooting and killing a 35-year-old woman in Kent last month was arrested in Texas Monday.

According to Kent Police, it is alleged that 44-year-old Dawan R. Wilson traveled to Kent from his home in Goodyear, Arizona, searching for the victim with whom he had a domestic relationship.

On Nov. 21, Kent Police responded to the residence of the woman to find she had been shot and killed, according to a news release from police.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Water Street.

On Monday, the Harris County Police Department notified Kent Police that Wilson was arrested in the Houston area.

According to police, Wilson will be extradited back to Portage County to face charges for the November homicide.

Watch our previous report on the shooting below:

35-year-old woman shot, killed in Kent

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.