Man who allegedly traveled from Arizona to Kent to kill woman arrested in Texas, police say

A 44-year-old man wanted for shooting and killing a 35-year-old woman in Kent last month was arrested in Texas Monday.

According to Kent Police, it is alleged that 44-year-old Dawan R. Wilson traveled to Kent from his home in Goodyear, Arizona, searching for the victim with whom he had a domestic relationship.

On Nov. 21, Kent Police responded to the residence of the woman to find she had been shot and killed, according to a news release from police.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Water Street.

On Monday, the Harris County Police Department notified Kent Police that Wilson was arrested in the Houston area.

According to police, Wilson will be extradited back to Portage County to face charges for the November homicide.

