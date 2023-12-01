Kent Police search for man who they say traveled from Arizona then shot, killed woman in her home

Authorities are looking for a man they say traveled from Arizona to Kent last month, then shot and killed a 35-year-old woman with whom he had a domestic relationship.

Kent Police are asking for the public’s help locating 44-year-old Dawan R. Wilson, who they suspect traveled to Kent from his home in Goodyear, Arizona, searching for the victim.

On Nov. 21, Kent Police responded to the residence of the woman to find she had been shot and killed, according to a news release from police.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Water Street.

Police have released a recent photo of Wilson as well as a photo of the vehicle he was traveling in at the time of the offense.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department, the US Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866- 4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or submit a web tip.

A reward of $1,500 is being offered by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for information leading to Wilson’s capture.

35-year-old woman shot, killed in Kent

