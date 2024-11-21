Man who threatened to shoot people during Instagram livestream indicted by Cuyahoga County grand jury

CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after he was indicted this week by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for allegedly making threats on a livestream about shooting people in Tower City.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, George Ivery Jr., is charged with one count of making terroristic threats and two counts of inducing panic.

Ivery allegedly made the threats during an Instagram livestream on Nov. 9. He's also accused of pointing a gun at traffic, firing shots into the air in Lakewood, and threatening people while carrying a rifle while walking through parks in Lakewood and Cleveland.

The Cleveland Division of Police said its Downtown Service Unit was notified about the livestream, which involved an unidentified man wearing a mask and making threats.

Since the man was allegedly wearing a mask, authorities couldn't identify him right away. Additionally, police said that he tried to evade law enforcement by moving around to different areas. Despite that, authorities said he was identified sometime later after they utilized the Real Time Crime Center and "other investigative techniques."

Authorities say Ivery has a "history of recording himself and posting on his Instagram account."

“George Ivery Jr. demonstrated on live social media that he is an unstable threat to the citizens of our region,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley.

He's currently being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for an arraignment.

