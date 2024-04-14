Man with caiman arrested, charged in Brooklyn, police says

Brooklyn Police released video footage of a man who was arrested for carrying a caiman in public.

Back in February, Brooklyn Police responded to a call of a crocodile on the loose in a house in connection to a family dispute, police said.

The wife of the man who was arrested told police he had walked to a gas station with the animal, police said.

Police later found him walking along the side of the road holding the reptile, which was later identified as a caiman, police said.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited animal, and the caiman was given to animal control, police said.