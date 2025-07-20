Man with hit by car in Richland County

A man, who police said had an outstanding warrant, was hit by a car in the Village of Butler on July 11, according to Bellville Police Officers.

According to police, at about 7:05 p.m., Bellville officers responded to a call for help from the Village of Butler, Ohio Police Department about a suspect with an outstanding warrant from the Adult Parole Authority.

Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been struck by a car. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Bellville Police stated that, due to the parties involved, the Village of Butler is unable to conduct any investigation into the matter and for transparency reasons.

According to Bellville PD, they have obtained all the area camera footage of the incident and are currently investigating.

A press conference will be held on Monday at the Bellville Police Department by Bellville Police Chief Jon Fletcher at 10 a.m. to address the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Richland County Prosecutor's Office to be reviewed, police said.