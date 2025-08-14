Mansfield 8-year-old dies from methadone overdose, toxicology report states

Newly released toxicology results have revealed that an 8-year-old Mansfield girl died from a fatal dose of methadone, a drug commonly used to treat opioid addiction.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said that the child, Elyana Stephens, had 867 milliliters of methadone in her system when she was found unresponsive by her parents on May 26. Her death was ruled an accidental overdose.

Neighbors at the Wooded Acres Trailer Park say they remember that morning vividly.

“I was going to work and there were a lot of cop cars lined up,” said neighbor Mandy Alexander, whose porch faces the Stephens’ home. “It was just super sad. It made my whole morning. Literally, that’s all I thought about. Because it was such a little girl.”

According to the coroner’s report, Elyana’s parents told investigators she had been coughing the day before. Around 2 a.m., she woke up and they gave her DayQuil and toast. By morning, she was unresponsive.

Methadone can be deadly if taken by someone who is not prescribed it, especially children.

Christine Watson, another neighbor, said she often saw Elyana playing with other children in the neighborhood. “She played with some of the kids up here,” she said.

Since the incident, the home has remained empty. Neighbors say they have not forgotten the tragedy, or the reminder it brings about the dangers of addiction.

The Richland County Prosecutor’s Office says no charges have been filed in the case.