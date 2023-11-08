Mansfield police arrest 22-year-old for party shooting that left 2 dead

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place during a party in a Mansfield home and left two teens dead, according to police.

On Wednesday, Cyrus J. Ellerbe was taken into custody on a murder charge, police said.

On Oct. 27, police responded to a call about numerous shots being fired at a home on Ferndale Avenue. They found two people had been shot and killed, and four others were injured, police said.

The deceased victims were 17 and 18 years old, and the other victims injured ranged from 14 to 19 years old.

The investigation is ongoing, and Mansfield Police ask anyone with information to call its tip line at 419-522-7463.

