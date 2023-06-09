Mansfield police investigating homicide at North Lake Park

The Mansfield Department of Police is investigating a homicide that took place Thursday.

Officers responded to a call about a vehicle crash and gunshots at the entrance of North Lake Park. The officers located a car that had struck a stone structure with someone lying next to the car and a person found dead inside of the vehicle.

Both people suffered from gunshot wounds.

The person outside of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, and their status is unknown at the time.

Detectives and the coroner are currently processing the scene, and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.

