Mansfield police seek 19-year-old woman they say shot, killed 15-year-old on Friday

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are actively searching for 19-year-old Jayjahnae D. Feagin in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Khaalil Petty at an apartment on King Street Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police say Feagin, 19, shot Petty multiple times following an apparent argument. She then fled the apartment on foot and has not been located.

“Since the shooting incident, Ms. Feagin has made threats to harm herself and we are asking that anyone who may come into contact with Ms. Feagin, to refrain from approaching her and immediately call 911 or their local law enforcement agency,” Mansfield police stated. “It is still our hope that Ms. Feagin will peacefully surrender to law enforcement by turning herself in to authorities.”

A felony warrant for murder has been issued, and officials continue to search for her.

Police said they do not believe this shooting is related to the two prior shooting incidents in Mansfield.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding this homicide, is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Terry Butler at (419) 755-9791 or the Mansfield Division of Police at (419) 755-9724.

