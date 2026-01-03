Many gather for New Year's Day Port Plunge in Fairport Harbor

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — Many people gathered at Lakefront Beach in Fairport Harbor for the third annual Port Plunge on New Year's Day.

News 5 Photojournalist Dave Colabine captured all the sights and sounds.

It was more than just a way to say "Happy New Year," it was a chance to give back to the community.

The plunge supported the Fairport Harbor Arts & Cultural Alliance. Port Plunge also partnered with the Lake County YMCA.

Justin Levine, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Fairport, was present, and a Sub Zero Clothing Drive took place during the event.

The mission of the clothing drive was to deliver warm clothing and life-saving winter gear to those in need throughout the coldest months of the year.

Items from the following list were collected:



Coats & Heavy Jackets (new or gently used)

Hats & Beanies

Boots

Gloves & Mittens

Sleeping Bags / Tents

New Socks (new only—most requested!)

"The most surprising part about this event is the amount of smiles that we see. You know, with as cold as everyone is out here," said Levine. "It's just great to see so many people that want to come and do this type of an event and start off the new year fresh."

Two workers at 1922 Coffee and Brew were present for a chilly dip in the lake.

"We're like, let's do it, it goes for a good cause— it's going back to Fairport," one said. "It's on the bucket list, we always wanted to do it so, pretty excited."

"I think it's fun, something to do. It's New Year's day so why not do something extreme?" another participant said.